BRIEF-Moody's Changes Outlook On Hong Kong Banking System To Stable From Negative

Dec 6 (Reuters) -

* MOODY‘S CHANGES OUTLOOK ON HONG KONG BANKING SYSTEM TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE ON STRONGER GLOBAL ECONOMIC GROWTH

* MOODY‘S-OUTLOOK REFLECTS EXPECTATION THAT HONG KONG BANKS’ OPERATING ENVIRONMENT WILL BENEFIT FROM STRONGER GLOBAL ECONOMIC GROWTH IN NEXT 12-18 MONTHS

* MOODY‘S-EXPECTS HONG KONG BANKS WILL RETAIN THEIR VERY STRONG CAPITALIZATION OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS, SUPPORTED BY STRONG RETAINED EARNINGS‍​

* MOODY'S EXPECTS HONG KONG GOVERNMENT SUPPORT WILL WEAKEN DUE TO IMPLEMENTATION OF REVISED RESOLUTION REGIME TO MINIMIZE COST OF BANK RESOLUTIONS Source text: bit.ly/2BLLioB