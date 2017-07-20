FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 days ago
BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on Nicaragua's B2 rating to positive from stable; rating affirmed
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 20, 2017 / 9:46 PM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on Nicaragua's B2 rating to positive from stable; rating affirmed

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's changes outlook on Nicaragua's B2 rating to positive from stable; rating affirmed

* Moody's says Nicaragua's long-term local currency country risk ceilings remain unchanged at BA3

* Moody's - Affirmation of Nicaragua's rating reflects credit strengths including strong economic growth, policy framework geared towards maintaining macro-economic stability

* Moody's on Nicaragua's - Despite significant decline in net financial flows from Venezuela, authorities maintained fiscal stability over past 2 years Source text: [bit.ly/2gOdT5V]

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.