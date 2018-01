Jan 26 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* MOODY‘S SAYS CHANGES OUTLOOK ON ZAMBIA‘S B3 RATING TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE, AFFIRMS RATING​

* MOODY‘S SAYS ZAMBIA‘S STABLE OUTLOOK REFLECTS REDUCED GOVERNMENT LIQUIDITY PRESSURES, SLOWDOWN IN GOVERNMENT DEBT ACCUMULATION WHICH MOODY‘S EXPECTS TO CONTINUE

* MOODY‘S SAYS ZAMBIA‘S GRADUAL PROGRESS WITH FISCAL CONSOLIDATION IS HELPING TO CAP BORROWING NEEDS AND GRADUALLY RESTORE POLICY CREDIBILITY Source text for Eikon: