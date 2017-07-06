FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Moody's comments on policy uncertainty ahead of the G20 meeting
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 6, 2017 / 3:33 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Moody's comments on policy uncertainty ahead of the G20 meeting

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Moody's :

* Moody's comment on policy uncertainty ahead of the G20 meeting

* Moody's says global policy uncertainty has eased in some areas since the start of the year, diminishing the threat to growth

* Moody's says in Europe, risk of another major European economy leaving EU is no longer immediate concern with election of Macron as President of France

* Moody's says "The risk to global trade and economic growth from a pursuit of protectionist policies in the US also seems to have diminished for now"‍​‍​

* Moody's - Heightened political uncertainty remains in countries including Brazil, Turkey and South Africa, geopolitical tensions are evident in Middle East

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.