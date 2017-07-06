BRIEF-Moody's comments on policy uncertainty ahead of the G20 meeting

July 6 (Reuters) - Moody's :

* Moody's comment on policy uncertainty ahead of the G20 meeting

* Moody's says global policy uncertainty has eased in some areas since the start of the year, diminishing the threat to growth

* Moody's says in Europe, risk of another major European economy leaving EU is no longer immediate concern with election of Macron as President of France

* Moody's says "The risk to global trade and economic growth from a pursuit of protectionist policies in the US also seems to have diminished for now"‍​‍​

* Moody's - Heightened political uncertainty remains in countries including Brazil, Turkey and South Africa, geopolitical tensions are evident in Middle East