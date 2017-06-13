FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's comments on U.S. Federal Reserve meeting
June 13, 2017 / 3:51 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's comments on U.S. Federal Reserve meeting

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's Investors Service comments on Fed Reserve meeting

* Moody’s says expects U.S. Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates gradually this year and next, to about 3 percent by 2019-end

* Moody’s says U.S. FED will start to pare back its balance sheet this year if the economy remains on track

* Expect fed to outline clear plan on timing, speed of reducing amount it reinvests in new bonds using proceeds from maturing bonds, mortgage-backed securities

* Global financial markets may not be free from the risk of heightened volatility as monetary conditions continue to tighten

