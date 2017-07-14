FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Alaska to AA3, outlook remains negative
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 14, 2017 / 1:29 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Alaska to AA3, outlook remains negative

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) -

* Moody's downgrades Alaska to AA3; outlook remains negative

* Moody's on Alaska - downgrade reflects ongoing structural budget imbalance, small economy with concentration in energy production, large fixed costs, heavy pension burden

* Moody's on Alaska- negative outlook includes large structural imbalance that state has still not rectified and ongoing spending of state's reserves

* Moody's on Alaska - downgraded the state's lease revenue bonds, to A1 from AA3, and its moral obligation bonds, to A2 from A1

* Moody's on Alaska - affirmed the Alaska municipal bond bank's general obligation rating at A1 Source text: bit.ly/2tOB2d2

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.