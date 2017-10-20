FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-‍Moody's downgrades Angola's ratings to B2, outlook stable​
Sections
Featured
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Modi's backyard
Top News
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Modi's backyard
Infosys posts strong profit, cuts full-year revenue forecast
COMPANY RESULTS
Infosys posts strong profit, cuts full-year revenue forecast
Einstein's theory on life auctioned for $1.3 mln
Editor's picks
Einstein's theory on life auctioned for $1.3 mln
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 20, 2017 / 8:48 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-‍Moody's downgrades Angola's ratings to B2, outlook stable​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) -

* ‍Moody’s downgrades Angola’s ratings to B2, outlook stable​

* ‍Moody’s says downgraded long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings of government of angola to B2 from B1, changed outlook to stable from negative​

* ‍Moody’s says affirmed angola’s short-term issuer ratings at not prime​

* Moody’s says lowered Angola’s foreign-currency bond ceiling to B1 from BA3, the foreign currency deposit ceiling to B3 from B2

* ‍Moody‘s, on Angola, says economic activity will be constrained by lower levels of government spending than before and a weak banking system​

* Moody’s says also lowered Angola’s local currency bond and deposit ceilings to BA2 from BA1‍​

* ‍Moody’s on Angola’s outlook says growth likely to remain positive as oil sector is likely to grow moderately till 2022 supporting a gradual recovery​ Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.