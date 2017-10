Oct 24 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s downgrades Bombardier to B3, outlook revised to negative‍​

* Moody’s says downgrade reflects view that Bombardier’s leverage will remain high through 2019

* Moody's says Bombardier's ability to generate positive cash flow in 2019 has headwinds related to potential delay of C series plane deliveries