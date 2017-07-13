FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Hartford, CT's GOs to B2 from Ba2; outlook is negative
July 13, 2017 / 6:59 PM

BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Hartford, CT's GOs to B2 from Ba2; outlook is negative

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Moody's

* Moody's downgrades Hartford, CT's GOs to B2 from Ba2; outlook is negative

* Moody's says the negative outlook reflects the possibility that Hartford will restructure its debt in a way that will impair bondholders

* Moody's says downgrade reflects the increased likelihood that Hartford will pursue debt restructurings to address its fiscal challenges

* Moody's on Hartford says rating also reflects city's challenging liquidity outlook in current fiscal year Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2sVmxkS]

