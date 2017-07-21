BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Kentucky's issuer rating to Aa3 from Aa2

July 20 (Reuters) - Moody's on Kentucky:

* downgrades Kentucky to Aa3; outlook stable

* Moody's on Kentucky says stable outlook reflects economic stability and a manageable structural imbalance

* Moody's on Kentucky says downgrade reflects revenue underperformance that will challenge commonwealth's ability to increase its very low pension funding levels

* Moody's on Kentucky says commonwealth's high fixed costs will also restrict fiscal flexibility

* Moody's says downgraded commonwealth of Kentucky's issuer rating to Aa3 from Aa2 Source bit.ly/2uEY5IB