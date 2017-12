Nov 29 (Reuters) -

* MOODY‘S: MONGOLIA‘S CREDIT PROFILE INCORPORATES ITS STRONG GROWTH POTENTIAL, HIGH DEBT BURDEN AND FRAGILE EXTERNAL POSITION

* MOODY‘S - MOODY‘S EXPECTS REAL GDP GROWTH IN MONGOLIA TO ACCELERATE TO 4.2% IN 2017 AND 4.3% IN 2018, A SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT ON 1.0% IN 2016‍​

* MOODY'S ON MONGOLIA SAYS CONTINUED PRESSURE ON FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES COULD LEAD TO A NEGATIVE RATING ACTION‍​ Source: bit.ly/2AIyrpE