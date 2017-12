Dec 4 (Reuters) - Moody’s

* ‍MOODY‘S SAYS POSITIVE 2018 OUTLOOK FOR NORTH AMERICAN CORPORATES SUPPORTED BY SUSTAINABLE ECONOMIC GROWTH​

* ‍MOODY‘S SAYS SYSTEMIC LIQUIDITY, ACCESSIBLE FINANCIAL MARKETS, LOW REFINANCING RISK POINT TO A DECLINING U.S. SPECULATIVE-GRADE DEFAULT RATE IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: