Jan 23 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* MOODY‘S ISSUES STATEMENT REGARDING PUERTO RICO‘S MOVE TO PRIVATIZE PREPA

* MOODY‘S SAYS PRIVATIZATION OF PREPA ITSELF IS POSITIVE BECAUSE IT IS ANOTHER SOURCE OF CAPITAL TO HELP SOLVE PREPA’S FISCAL PROBLEMS

* MOODY‘S SAYS THERE ARE STILL CHALLENGES REGARDING PREPA PRIVATIZATION, INCLUDING NEGOTIATING A PRICE IN AN ENVIRONMENT OF DECLINING PUERTO RICO POPULATION

* MOODY‘S SAYS 18-MONTH TIMELINE (FOR PRIVATIZATION PROCESS OF PREPA) APPEARS “QUITE AGGRESSIVE”