FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Moody's lowers Luxembourg's 2017 GDP growth expectation
Sections
Featured
Freed Pakistani militant Saeed rails against India, ex-PM Sharif
South Asia
Freed Pakistani militant Saeed rails against India, ex-PM Sharif
Covering Mugabe - 'You're the one who says I'm dying?'
Zimbabwe
Covering Mugabe - 'You're the one who says I'm dying?'
Businesses look bullish about the road ahead
Global Economy
Businesses look bullish about the road ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
November 23, 2017 / 6:22 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Moody's lowers Luxembourg's 2017 GDP growth expectation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s says Luxembourg’s credit profile reflects high wealth levels, strong growth and sound institutions​

* Moody’s lowered its GDP growth forecast for 2017 to 2.8% year-on-year from 4.3% previously‍​

* Expects the debt burden to increase slightly to 23% of gdp in 2017

* Risks to Luxembourg’s creditworthiness remain very low

* Luxembourg’s key credit challenges relate to uncertainty over Luxembourg’s medium- to long-term economic growth prospects Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.