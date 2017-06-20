FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's maintains stable outlook on Ukraine's banking system
June 20, 2017 / 11:50 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's maintains stable outlook on Ukraine's banking system

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Moody's

* Maintains stable outlook on ukraine's banking system on modest gdp growth, slowly improving asset quality

* Moody's - while ukrainian banks' total stock of problematic assets will remain high, steady gdp growth to lead to gradual reduction in non-performing loans

* Moody's says stable outlook on ukraine's banking system reflects expectation of continued gradual economic recovery and some reduction in problem loans

* Moody's says funding, liquidity for ukrainian banks will remain stable, supported by rising deposits, reduced reliance on wholesale finance

* Moody's says ukrainian banking system will likely return to profitability in 2017, helped by lower provisioning charges

* Moody's says budgetary constraints will force ukraine's government to prioritise support for large state-controlled banks over small private lenders Source text for Eikon:

