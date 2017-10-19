FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Moody's maintains stable outlook on Portugal's banking system amid rising growth but still-weak asset quality and capital‍​
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 19, 2017 / 7:56 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Moody's maintains stable outlook on Portugal's banking system amid rising growth but still-weak asset quality and capital‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Moody’s on Portugal Banking:

* stable outlook on Portugal’s banking system amid rising growth but still-weak asset quality and capital‍​

* Moody‘s-Stable outlook on Portugal banking system reflects that while sustained growth will lead to mild decline in problem loans, stock of non-performing assets to remain high

* Moody's on Portugal banking-sees no pick-up in demand for new credit in 2018, continued deleveraging to deliver improvements in funding positions‍​ Source bit.ly/2gnlOV5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.