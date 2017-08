July 24 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's says NAFTA renegotiations unlikely to alter trade deal, a positive for Mexico

* Moody's says overall, the objectives outlined in the USTR report do not point to disruptive changes to the core of NAFTA‍​

* Moody's on NAFTA renegotiation - environmental, labor provisions would lead to stricter regulations in Mexican labor market, stronger environmental protection oversight