Feb 20 (Reuters) -

* ‍MOODY‘S PLACES PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK‘S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE​

* ‍MOODY‘S -PLACED UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE PNB‘S LOCAL AND FOREIGN CURRENCY DEPOSIT RATING OF BAA3/P-3 AND FOREIGN CURRENCY ISSUER RATING BAA3

* MOODY'S -ASSUMES VERY HIGH PROBABILITY OF GOVERNMENT SUPPORT FOR PNB IN TIMES OF NEED, RESULTING IN THREE-NOTCH UPLIFT TO DEPOSIT AND ISSUER RATINGS FROM BCA