Nov 22 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* Moody’s places Suriname’s b1 rating on review for downgrade

* Moody’s says decision to initiate review for Suriname rating downgrade prompted by significant deterioration in government’s fiscal position, among others

* Moody's says decision to initiate review for Suriname downgrade prompted by likelihood that fiscal reforms will proceed more slowly in IMF program‍​ absence Source text: (bit.ly/2BbVzKp)