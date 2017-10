Oct 6 (Reuters) - Moody‘s-

* Moody’s places US Virgin Islands’ $1.2 billion matching fund revenue bonds on review, direction uncertain

* Moody’s says placed ratings on review due to virgin island government’s “extremely weak” financial, liquidity condition prior to recent hurricanes

* Moody's says also placed ratings on review due to likely negative effect of hurricanes on Virgin Island government's finances and liquidity Source text: (bit.ly/2xo3264)