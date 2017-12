BRIEF-Moody's Says 2018 Outlook For European Steelmakers Stable As Demand, Profits Grow

Dec 7 (Reuters) -

* MOODY‘S SAYS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR EUROPEAN STEELMAKERS STABLE AS DEMAND, PROFITS GROW

* MOODY‘S SAYS EU ANTI-DUMPING MEASURES AGAINST A NUMBER OF COUNTRIES, INCLUDING CHINA, WILL STRENGTHEN EUROPEAN STEELMAKERS’ PRICING POWER INTO 2018

* MOODY‘S SAYS STEEL IMPORTS INTO EU WILL CONTINUE TO RISE MODERATELY DESPITE TARIFFS AS COUNTRIES OUTSIDE TARIFFS’ SCOPE CONTINUE TO EXPORT STEEL INTO EU

* MOODY‘S SAYS SUSTAINED DEMAND & SUCCESS OF ANTIDUMPING MEASURES SHOULD SUPPORT EUROPEAN STEELMAKERS’ CREDIT METRICS & UNDERPIN STABLE OUTLOOK INTO 2018

* MOODY'S ON EUROPEAN STEELMAKERS SAYS M&A IN THE SECTOR IS LIKELY TO RISE