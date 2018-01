Jan 10 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* SAYS STABLE OUTLOOK FOR LATIN AMERICA, CARIBBEAN SOVEREIGNS AS STRONGER GROWTH BALANCES RISING DEBT, POLICY UNCERTAINTY ‍​

* SAYS EXPECT DEBT RATIOS OF MOST LATIN AMERICA, CARIBBEAN SOVEREIGNS TO RISE MODERATELY THROUGHOUT 2018

* SAYS LATIN AMERICA, CARIBBEAN OUTLOOK ASSUMES US-RELATED POLICY RISKS HAVE NARROWED IN NEAR TERM TO NAFTA RENEGOTIATIONS Source text: (bit.ly/2AMb5LH)