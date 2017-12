BRIEF-Moody's Says 2018 Outlook For U.S. Banks Remains Stable

Dec 7 (Reuters) -

* MOODY‘S SAYS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR U.S. BANKS REMAINS STABLE AMID OPERATING ENVIRONMENT, WHICH SUPPORTS IMPROVED PROFITABILITY, SOLID CREDIT METRICS

* MOODY‘S SAYS RISING INTEREST RATE ENVIRONMENT WILL CONTINUE TO BOOST NET INTEREST INCOME FOR U.S. BANKS, WHILE REVENUE GROWTH WILL OUTPACE EXPENSE GROWTH

* MOODY‘S SAYS AUTO LOANS AND CREDIT CARDS ARE NEGATIVE OUTLIERS TO U.S. BANKS

* MOODY’S SAYS PROFITABILITY IS A “BRIGHT SPOT” AMONG THE KEY DRIVERS OF THE STABLE OUTLOOK FOR U.S. BANKS IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: