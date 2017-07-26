BRIEF-Moody's says administration sheds little light on US federal infrastructure plan

July 26 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's says administration sheds little light on US federal infrastructure plan

* Moody's says Trump administration has added little clarity on how its call for $1 trillion in infrastructure stimulus over the next decade will be executed

* Moody's says expects U.S. State and local governments to move ahead with their own capital plans with or without federal support

* Moody's - Much of U.S. Federal infrastructure plan's success to ultimately depend on administration's ability to leverage $200 billion targeted direct federal funding

* Moody's says any major impact from U.S. Infrastructure stimulus wouldn't be felt before the end of Trump's current term

* Moody's - Cumulatively, U.S. State, local government's planned infrastructure projects will fall short of administration's $1 trillion target in additional investment Source text: (bit.ly/2eNIccz)