BRIEF-Moody's Says APAC Sovereign Outlook For 2018 Stable As Favorable Growth Balances High Leverage‍​

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* MOODY‘S: APAC SOVEREIGN OUTLOOK FOR 2018 STABLE AS FAVORABLE GROWTH BALANCES HIGH LEVERAGE‍​

* MOODY‘S - ECONOMIC STRENGTH IN APAC AND HIGH LEVELS OF TRADE OPENNESS LEAVE ITS SOVEREIGNS WELL-POSITIONED TO BENEFIT FROM STRONGER GLOBAL GDP GROWTH

* MOODY‘S- EXPECTS APAC EMERGING MARKETS TO GROW BY 6.5% IN 2018, FRONTIER ECONOMIES BY 5.9% AND ADVANCED ECONOMIES BY 1.8%.

* MOODY‘S - INDIA AND CHINA REMAIN THE FASTEST GROWTH ECONOMIES IN THE APAC REGION

* MOODY‘S- GRADUAL MODERATION IN CHINA GROWTH AND TEMPORARY SLOWDOWN IN INDIA WILL BE BALANCED BY ROBUST GROWTH TRENDS IN OTHER ASIAN ECONOMIES

* MOODY'S-CONTINUES TO ASSUME THAT PROBABILITY OF CONFLICT IS LOW IN APAC, ALBEIT WITH HIGH CREDIT IMPACT, MAINLY FOR KOREA BUT ALSO FOR VIETNAM, JAPAN