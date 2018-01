Jan 25 (Reuters) -

* ‍MOODY‘S SAYS ASSIGNS AAA TO DELAWARE G.O. BONDS; OUTLOOK STABLE​

* MOODY‘S SAYS THE RATINGS REFLECT DELAWARE‘S STRONG FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT CHARACTERISTICS AND HISTORY OF MAINTAINING AMPLE BUDGETARY RESERVES‍​

* MOODY'S SAYS DELAWARE'S STABLE OUTLOOK SUPPORTED BY PRUDENT STRUCTURAL GOVERNANCE FEATURES THAT WILL KEEP STATE IN STRONG POSITION RELATIVE TO PEERS