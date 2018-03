BRIEF-Moody's Says Bangladesh Faces Strong Economic Growth & Weak Revenue Generation Constrains Fiscal Capacity‍​

March 8 (Reuters) -

* MOODY’S: BANGLADESH FACES STRONG ECONOMIC GROWTH, WHILE WEAK REVENUE GENERATION CONSTRAINS FISCAL CAPACITY‍​

* MOODY’S - BANGLADESH CREDIT PROFILE SUPPORTED BY STRONG ECONOMIC GROWTH, MACROECONOMIC STABILITY, MODEST GOVERNMENT DEBT BURDEN,ACCESS TO CONCESSIONAL FUNDING‍​

* MOODY’S - IN THE MEDIUM TERM, MOODY’S EXPECTS GDP GROWTH TO HOVER AROUND 6.5%

* MOODY’S SAYS CONTINUES TO EXPECT ROBUST ECONOMIC ACTIVITY IN BANGLADESH, DRIVEN BY THE READY-MADE GARMENT (RMG) INDUSTRY

* MOODY'S ON BANGLADESH-EXPECTS FISCAL DEFICIT TO WIDEN SLIGHTLY IN FISCAL YEAR ENDING JUNE 2018,GOVERNMENT'S DEBT BURDEN WILL REMAIN RELATIVELY LOW & STABLE Source text : bit.ly/2FztW2R