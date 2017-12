Nov 30 (Reuters) - Moody’s

* MOODY‘S SAYS RESULTS OF BOE‘S STRESS TESTS SHOW SOLVENCY OF LARGE UK BANKS IMPROVED, MAKING THEM MORE RESILIENT TO HEIGHTENED ECONOMIC STRESS

* MOODY'S SAYS RESULTS OF STRESS TEST REFLECTS UK BANKS' EFFORTS TO INCREASE CAPITALISATION, RESOLVE LEGACY CONDUCT ISSUES, WIND DOWN LEGACY BOOKS Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2j2GJOD]