6 days ago
BRIEF-Moody's says changes outlook on Qatar's banking system to negative from stable
August 8, 2017 / 3:15 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Moody's says changes outlook on Qatar's banking system to negative from stable

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) -

* Moody's: changes outlook on Qatar's banking system to negative from stable owing to weakening operating conditions

* Moody's - changed outlook on Qatar's banking system due to the weakening operating conditions and continued funding pressures facing qatari banks

* Moody's on Qatar's banking system - outlook also captures the potential weakening capacity of the Qatar government to support the country's banks.

* Moody's on qatar's banking system - outlook expresses Moody's expectation of how bank creditworthiness will evolve in qatar over next 12-18 months

* Moody's on Qatar's banking system - expects Qatar's GDP growth to slow to 2.4% in 2017 from high rates of around 13.3% during 2006-2014 period Source text - bit.ly/2fonAbj

