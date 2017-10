Oct 9 (Reuters) -

* Moody‘s: China banks’ H1 2017 results show better asset quality and funding profile, but weaker profitability

* Moody’s says results of Chinese banks for H1 2017 show better asset quality and an improvement in their funding profiles

* Moody's on China banks -regulatory tightening curtailed banks reliance on market funding; banks lower net interest margins pressured profitability Source text - bit.ly/2y4Rb0O