BRIEF-Moody's says China's consolidation of power could advance economic rebalancing

Oct 26 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s says China’s consolidation of power could advance economic rebalancing, though challenges remain

* Moody’s says remains unclear as to whether increased centralization of authority in China will result in an acceleration of the pace of reform‍​

* Moody’s says China will likely reach its target of doubling per capita income by 2020 from the level in 2010

* Moody’s says expects added focus on quality of growth in China will result in greater emphasis on promoting productivity, reducing financial vulnerability

* Moody’s says further opening up of domestic markets in China could interfere with objective of having strong SOEs that play leading role in respective key sectors

* Moody's says stronger policy focus on financial sector regulation should continue to restrain growth of shadow banking activities Source: bit.ly/2hd6c7o