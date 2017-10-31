FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-‍Moody's says China's measures to develop residential rental market to show mixed implications for property developers​
October 31, 2017 / 6:12 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-‍Moody's says China's measures to develop residential rental market to show mixed implications for property developers​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - ‍Moody‘s-

* China’s measures to develop residential rental market to show mixed implications for property developers​

* Chinese government’s push to speed up development of china’s residential rental market will have mixed implications for property developers

* China’s push to develop its residential rental market will unlikely affect sales for property developers over the next 6-12 months

* Chinese government’s tight property control measures have been effective in muting property price growth Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
