FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Moody's says corporate credit quality in Peru will vary amidst backdrop of floods, Odebrecht scandal‍​
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 2, 2017 / 3:17 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's says corporate credit quality in Peru will vary amidst backdrop of floods, Odebrecht scandal‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* Moody’s - Corporate credit quality in Peru will vary amidst the backdrop of devastating floods and the Odebrecht scandal‍​

* Moody’s says expects Peru’s corporate credit quality will vary considerably by industry through 2018, given the economic slowdown‍​

* Moody’s says unlike in 2016, credit quality will improve in 2017 for Peru’s export-oriented companies in sectors such as mining and fishing

* Moody's - Drop in inflation after El Niño-related rise in food prices to support higher income levels and flow of credit to Peru's private sector Source text: (bit.ly/2wlADgw)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.