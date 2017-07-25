BRIEF-Moody's says Czech Republic's lower debt, more stable politics support stronger credit profile relative to poland ‍​

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2017 / 3:00 PM / 12 days ago

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's says Czech Republic's lower debt and more stable politics support stronger credit profile relative to Poland ‍​

* Moody's says Czech Republic and Poland benefit domestically from solid developments in labour markets, pick-up in investment from higher EU inflows

* Moody's says Poland's banking system faces challenges from weakened profitability, potential legislative changes related to foreign-currency mortgages

* Moody's says Czech Republic's banking system's soundness limits risks for the sovereign Source text: (bit.ly/2gZLNoH)

