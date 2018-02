Feb 27 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* MOODY‘S SAYS DANISH BANKING SYSTEM OUTLOOK IS STABLE AS ROBUST GROWTH BOLSTERS ASSET QUALITY‍​

* MOODY'S SAYS SEES THAT LEVEL OF DANISH BANKS' PROBLEM LOANS WILL FALL BELOW 1.8% OF GROSS LOANS IN 2018, COMPARED WITH A POST-CRISIS PEAK OF 4.3% IN 2013 Source: bit.ly/2EXMkPw