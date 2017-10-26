BRIEF-Moody's says demographic changes are credit negative for Japan's regional, local governments

Oct 26 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s says credit profiles of Japanese regional and local governments face pressures from population trends

* ‍Moody’s says demographic changes in Japan is credit negative for country’s regional and local governments

* Moody’s says estimate average growth of Japan’s welfare expenditure for designated cities to be about 1-1.5% between 2018 and 2023 versus 3.6% between 2010 and 2015

* ‍Moody's says believe successful introduction of PPPs and/or PFIs will bolster financial strength of fiscally disciplined governments in Japan Source: bit.ly/2yTb8aX