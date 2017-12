BRIEF-Moody's Says Denmark's Credit Profile Reflects High Wealth Levels, Resilient Economy

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Moody’s :

* SAYS DENMARK‘S CREDIT PROFILE REFLECTS HIGH WEALTH LEVELS, RESILIENT ECONOMY & ROBUST PUBLIC FINANCES

* SAYS COMBINATION OF HIGH & RISING HOUSE PRICES AND A VERY LOW INTEREST RATE ENVIRONMENT COULD POSE A RISK TO DENMARK‘S GROWTH OUTLOOK

* SAYS DENMARK‘S VERY HIGH FISCAL STRENGTH REFLECTS DEBT BURDEN THAT COMPARES FAVORABLY TO SIMILAR-RATED PEERS, STRONG DEBT AFFORDABILITY METRICS

* SAYS DENMARK'S CREDIT CHALLENGES ARE MAINLY RELATED TO ITS FINANCIAL SECTOR AND RELIANCE OF MORTGAGE CREDIT INSTITUTIONS ON WHOLESALE FUNDING