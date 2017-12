BRIEF-Moody's Says Different Factors Grant Stable Outlook For Latin American Oil And Gas, Mining And Steel

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* MOODY‘S: FACTORS RANGING FROM IMPROVING DEMAND TO HIGHER COMMODITY PRICES GRANT STABLE OUTLOOK FOR LATIN AMERICAN OIL AND GAS, MINING AND STEEL

* MOODY‘S- OUTLOOK FOR BRAZIL‘S STEEL INDUSTRY IS STABLE, SUPPORTED BY GROWTH FOR MAIN STEEL CONSUMING INDUSTRIES, FURTHER RECOVERY LIKELY IN 2018‍​

* MOODY'S ON LATAM COMPANIES-REGIONS BASE METALS INDUSTRY WILL SEE IMPROVED FUNDAMENTALS ON BACK OF BETTER THAN ANTICIPATED GLOBAL GROWTH