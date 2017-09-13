BRIEF-Moody's says diplomatic row is credit negative for all GCC members

Sept 13 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s says diplomatic row is credit negative for all GCC members; Qatar and Bahrain most exposed

* Moody’s says “while we expect GCC to overcome its divisions”, tensions persisting would be the most credit negative for Qatar and Bahrain

* Moody’s says does not expect Qatar to raise funds in the international capital markets this year

* Moody's says severity of diplomatic dispute between Gulf countries unprecedented, magnifies uncertainty over ultimate economic, fiscal and social impact on GCC Source: [bit.ly/2vTuwQJ]