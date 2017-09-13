FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Moody's says diplomatic row is credit negative for all GCC members
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 13, 2017 / 8:26 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Moody's says diplomatic row is credit negative for all GCC members

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s says diplomatic row is credit negative for all GCC members; Qatar and Bahrain most exposed

* Moody’s says “while we expect GCC to overcome its divisions”, tensions persisting would be the most credit negative for Qatar and Bahrain

* Moody’s says does not expect Qatar to raise funds in the international capital markets this year

* Moody's says severity of diplomatic dispute between Gulf countries unprecedented, magnifies uncertainty over ultimate economic, fiscal and social impact on GCC Source: [bit.ly/2vTuwQJ]

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.