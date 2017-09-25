FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-‍Moody's says earnings growth shifts down a gear turning outlook on global oil & gas sector stable​
#Markets News
September 25, 2017 / 11:46 AM / 23 days ago

BRIEF-‍Moody's says earnings growth shifts down a gear turning outlook on global oil & gas sector stable​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) -

* ‍Moody’s says earnings growth shifts down a gear turning outlook on global oil & gas sector stable​

* Moody’s says expected slowdown in pace of earnings growth has moved 2018 outlook on the global integrated oil and gas industry to stable from positive‍​

* Moody’s says also expect fundamental conditions to stabilize further as oil & gas cos have cut production costs, capital investment amid low oil prices

* ‍Moody’s says outlook on global oil & gas sector turned stable to reflect raised likelihood of earnings growth slowing for oil and gas players in 2018

* ‍Moody’s says expects EBITDA growth for global oil and gas sector to slow to around mid-single digits in 2018 from 28% for 12-months to 30 June 2017

* Moody‘s​ says expects more divestments and acquisitions of assets in global oil & gas sector in 2018 Source text for Eikon:

