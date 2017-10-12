FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-‍Moody's says ECB's NPL provisioning proposals are credit negative for euro area banks with high problem loans​
#Financials
October 12, 2017 / 6:20 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-‍Moody's says ECB's NPL provisioning proposals are credit negative for euro area banks with high problem loans​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Moody’s ‍

* Moody’s says ECB’s NPL provisioning proposals are credit negative for euro area banks with high problem loans​

* ‍moody’s says the ECB’s proposals would eventually lead to healthier balance sheets at banks subject to its requirements​

* Moody’s on NPL provisioning proposals​ says expects that the immediate impact on european banks’ provisioning requirements would be small‍

* ‍Moody’s says banks that have high NPLS and low coverage will likely be most affected by additional ecb’s provisioning Source text for Eikon:

