October 11, 2017 / 3:54 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Moody's says Egyptian banking system outlook is stable as economic growth picks up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Moody’s

* Moody’s says Egyptian banking system outlook is stable as economic growth picks up

* ‍Moody’s says despite “sharp” rise in borrowing rates, inflation, it does not expect material deterioration in loan quality for Egypt’s banking system‍​​

* ‍Moody’s says while capital buffers for Egyptian banks are weaker than those of their rated regional peers, expects them to improve over coming 2 years

* ‍Moody's says delinquency rates for Egypt's banking system could increase as new loans mature,particularly if interest rates rise further, among others Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2wNpPZn]

