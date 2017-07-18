BRIEF-Moody's says EU-Japan economic partnership agreement is credit positive for Japan

July 18 (Reuters) -

* Moody's- EU-Japan economic partnership agreement is credit positive for Japan

* Moody's says deal will promote Japanese economic growth and productivity by raising competitiveness and profitability of japanese industrial products sold into European market

* Moody's- EU-Japan ETA will, on the whole, be beneficial for both sides, given the overall growth- and prosperity-enhancing impact of trade agreements

* Moody's on EU-Japan ETA - positive effects will kick in very gradually as a consequence of transitional periods of up to 15 years for certain products Source text : bit.ly/2tAKxcJ