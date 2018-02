Feb 5 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* MOODY‘S SAYS EURO AREA FACES CLEAR CHOICES ON REFORMS TO MANAGE FUTURE SHOCKS; CHANGE LIKELY TO BE GRADUAL

* MOODY'S SAYS IT THINKS IT IS UNLIKELY THAT SIGNIFICANT INSTITUTIONAL REFORMS WILL BE ENACTED IN THE EURO AREA THIS YEAR‍​