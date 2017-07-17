BRIEF-Moody's says Europe moves closer to harmonisation of covered bond standards, a credit positive

July 17 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's says Europe moves closer to harmonisation of covered bond standards, a credit positive

* Moody's says single Pan-European legal framework for covered bonds, which the European Union (EU) is now closer to establishing, is credit positive‍​

* Moody's - Development of European Commission's legislation follows number of proposals from EU advisors on establishment of harmonised legal framework

* Moody's - Some aspects of covered bond harmonisation in Europe raise technical challenges that may result in adverse credit implications for covered bonds