BRIEF-‍Moody's says external pressures constrain Sri Lanka's credit profile​

Oct 17 (Reuters) -
* Moody‘s: external pressures constrain Sri Lanka’s credit profile
* Moody’s -Sri Lanka’s borrowing requirements and reliance on external, foreign-currency funding expose it to material liquidity, external financing risk
* Moody’s on Sri Lanka says despite recent increase in foreign exchange reserves, reserve coverage of external obligations remains low
* Moody‘s-unless Sri Lanka’s reserves rise further, reserve coverage will weaken, external vulnerability will increase from 2019 when large debt repayments are due Source text for Eikon: