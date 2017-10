Aug 9 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* Says Saudi Arabia’s big-5 banks could face further profitability pressures as government tightens spending‍​

* Says profitability at five largest Saudi banks could be pressured going into 2018 as lower government spending impacts negatively on economic growth

* Says as the Saudi government reins in spending, we expect lending to slow and problem loans to rise Source text - (bit.ly/2up5HLP)