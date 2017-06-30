FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-‍Moody's says German savings banks face increased pressure on profitability from low interest rates​
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Company Results
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
North Korea - U.S. Standoff
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 30, 2017 / 2:53 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-‍Moody's says German savings banks face increased pressure on profitability from low interest rates​

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Moody's :

* ‍Moody's says German savings banks face increased pressure on profitability from low interest rates​

* Moody's on German savings banks - Expects stronger earnings pressure through 2018, further dip in banks' net interest income at least for this year and next

* ‍Moody's - Germany's savings banks likely to face intensified pressure on profitability from low to negative interest rates, rising interest rate risks next 12-18 months

* ‍Moody's says German savings banks' high dependence on interest income increases their vulnerability in a low-yield environment

* Moody's on German savings banks - Potential shift in monetary policy from 2019 on may exacerbate banks' profitability pressures before providing stable environment

* ‍Moody's says expects consolidation in German savings bank sector to continue as weaker banks merge with stronger ones Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.