Jan 23 (Reuters) -

* MOODY‘S SAYS GERMANY‘S CREDIT PROFILE REFLECTS ITS ECONOMIC STRENGTH, EFFECTIVE POLICY AND “ROBUST” PUBLIC FINANCES

* MOODY‘S ON GERMANY SAYS THE FACT THAT GROWTH IS BROAD-BASED AND DOMESTICALLY DRIVEN PROVIDES RELATIVELY HIGH RESILIENCE TO NEAR-TERM SHOCKS‍​

* MOODY‘S SAYS EXPECTS GERMANY‘S ECONOMY TO BE RESILIENT IN 2018 AND 2019‍​

* MOODY‘S SAYS ANY INCREASE IN PROTECTIONISM WOULD POSE A GREATER RISK FOR GERMAN COMPANIES

* MOODY‘S SAYS GERMANY‘S ECONOMY WILL MOST LIKELY BE UNAFFECTED BY THE POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY THAT HAS FOLLOWED PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS IN SEPT 2017

* MOODY'S - GERMANY IS FORECAST TO PERFORM WELL IN NEAR-TERM, VERY UNFAVOURABLE DEMOGRAPHIC TRENDS WILL SIGNIFICANTLY SLOW POTENTIAL GROWTH IN MEDIUM- TO LONG-TERM