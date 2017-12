BRIEF-Moody's Says Global Investment Banks 2018 Outlook Changed To Positive As Profitability Improves

Dec 11 (Reuters) -

* MOODY‘S: GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS 2018 OUTLOOK CHANGED TO POSITIVE AS PROFITABILITY IMPROVES, UNDERPINNED BY BROADENING GLOBAL GROWTH

* MOODY‘S ON GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS-FACTORS DRIVING POSITIVE 2018 OUTLOOK , INCLUDE EMERGENCE OF OPERATING LEVERAGE EVEN AS REVENUE PRESSURES CONTINUE.‍​

* MOODY'S SAYS GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS WILL ALSO EXPERIENCE A DECLINE IN LEGACY TAIL RISKS AS MOST EUROPEAN NON-CORE UNITS CONTINUE TO UNWIND Source text: bit.ly/2nQAhPA ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )